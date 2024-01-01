"Mushoku Tensei II" Episode 18 Preview: "Turning Point 3"

May 11 (News On Japan) - In this heartwarming chapter of "Mushoku Tensei II", Rudeus Greyrat is experiencing a high point in his life, filled with happiness and contentment. School has become a place of joy where he has succeeded in forming meaningful friendships and strengthening the bond with his sisters, while his romantic relationship with Sylphy flourishes.

However, not everything is perfect. The protagonist carries a lingering concern for Paul, whose whereabouts had been uncertain. Relief comes with the news that Jeannette, a key figure in their lives, has been found, which sparks hope that Paul will soon rejoin them. The prospect of reuniting with Paul promises to restore the serene and simple days they once enjoyed back in their village.

Motivated by anticipation and gratitude, the protagonist decides to begin preparations for Paul's expected return. Determined to make Paul's homecoming memorable and heartfelt, he plans to create a welcoming banner with the words "Welcome Lord Paul" as a symbol of the warm and open arms waiting for him. This preparation not only marks a significant reunion but also symbolizes the protagonist's readiness to embrace the past and merge it with the joy of the present.

Source: TOHO animation チャンネル