Solar Flares Ignite Rare Aurora Sightings Across Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO, May 11 (News On Japan) - Solar flares have been occurring in succession, resulting in aurora sightings around the world, including current footage from the Nayoro City Astronomical Observatory in Hokkaido.

On social media, there have been numerous posts reporting sightings of aurora-like phenomena across various parts of Hokkaido.

In the United Kingdom, auroras were observed in various places, including London, from the 10th to the 11th.

Due to the occurrence of six solar flares since the 8th, auroras have been observed at unusually low latitudes across the globe.

Meanwhile, the gases ejected by the solar flares may cause disruptions to GPS services and other technologies in the coming days.

However, the scale of the explosions has been small, and significant impacts on daily life, such as major power outages, are not expected.

Source: ANN