News On Japan
Sports

Celebrity Linked to Mizuhara's Bank Fraud Splurge in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES, May 15 (News On Japan) - Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter made his first public appearance on Tuesday, two months after confessing to massive bank fraud, walking alongside his lawyer on his way to court where he formally entered a 'Not Guilty' plea in a five-minute hearing. Despite numerous questions from reporters as he walked alongside his lawyer, 39-year-old Ippei Mizuhara remained silent.

With longer hair at the nape and a somewhat tired look, Mizuhara's distant gaze seemed to reflect an uncertain future.

Without responding to any questions, Mizuhara proceeded to the courthouse. During the brief hearing, he spoke only six times: five times to say "Yes" and once to avoid a guilty plea, which was merely a formality as he had already accepted a plea deal.

The session ended in just five minutes, and Mizuhara quickly exited. The intensity of questions from reporters increased, but Mizuhara remained silent.

Mizuhara is charged with bank fraud for illegally transferring about $17 million (approximately 2.6 billion yen) from Shohei Ohtani's account for illegal sports betting, and for submitting false tax returns.

Over 2.3 Billion Yen Received: The Celebrity's True Face

Two individuals are reportedly linked to the vast sums Mizuhara allegedly transferred from Ohtani's account.

These individuals are bookmaker Matthew Bowyer and Ryan Boyajian, who is believed to be the recipient of the illicit transfers. Boyajian is a known celebrity, featuring in popular reality TV shows in the U.S., and flaunting a luxurious lifestyle on social media.

According to the Washington Post, "For many years, Boyajian has frequently appeared in Bowyer's business dealings as a close friend and partner."

The two were often seen together in Las Vegas casinos, sharing a close relationship.

From February 2022 to October 2023, Boyajian reportedly received about 2.3 billion yen (15 million dollars) from Ohtani's account, in place of Bowyer.

Casino Splurges: Nearly 80% of 'Ohtani Money' Lost

Local media report that during the period when Boyajian received millions of dollars from Ohtani's account, Bowyer visited Las Vegas casinos 32 times, losing $7.9 million. Boyajian visited 21 times, losing $3.7 million. Combined, they lost about 1.8 billion yen, nearly 80% of the transferred funds.

Inquiries to the casinos they frequented yielded a statement regarding the scandal: "We immediately banned Bowyer and Boyajian from our facilities once their involvement became known. They are still prohibited from reentering."

While Bowyer's home was searched, Boyajian, through his attorney, stated that he had reached a plea deal with prosecutors and was cooperating with the investigation.

Mizuhara's next court date is set for June 14, where he is expected to formally enter a guilty plea.

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Foreign Tourists Flock to New Controversial Viewing Spot

A new hotspot has emerged in Japan: The 'Fuji Dream Bridge' along Shizuoka's Route 139, where foreign tourists are risking life and limb to follow the latest TikTok craze.

Celebrity Linked to Mizuhara's Bank Fraud Splurge in Las Vegas

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter made his first public appearance on Tuesday, two months after confessing to massive bank fraud, walking alongside his lawyer on his way to court where he formally entered a 'Not Guilty' plea in a five-minute hearing. Despite numerous questions from reporters as he walked alongside his lawyer, 39-year-old Ippei Mizuhara remained silent.

Victims in Four Prefectures Held Down in Midnight House Robberies

In the early hours of May 14, several men broke into a house in Minamiaizu, Fukushima Prefecture, tying up a woman in her 60s and stealing cash. Over the past two weeks, similar robbery incidents have occurred in Gunma, Tochigi, and Nagano Prefectures.

Driver Arrested for Deadly 7-Vehicle Accident on Tokyo Expressway

Police have arrested a man in his 20s after 3 people were killed in a collision involving seven vehicles on the Tokyo Expressway on Tuesday morning.

Suspect in Double Murder Alleges Killing Was Ordered After Reward Raised

In the case of a couple found burned to death in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, it has come to light that the man rearrested in connection with the incident stated he was "instructed to kill after the reward was increased."

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Sports NEWS

Celebrity Linked to Mizuhara's Bank Fraud Splurge in Las Vegas

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter made his first public appearance on Tuesday, two months after confessing to massive bank fraud, walking alongside his lawyer on his way to court where he formally entered a 'Not Guilty' plea in a five-minute hearing. Despite numerous questions from reporters as he walked alongside his lawyer, 39-year-old Ippei Mizuhara remained silent.

62 Female Sumo Wrestlers Compete in Japan Tournament

A women-only sumo tournament was held in Fukushima Town, Hokkaido, featuring 62 female wrestlers from across Japan. This town, known for producing sumo greats like Chiyonoyama and Chiyonofuji, saw intense competition among the participants.

Yokohama F. Marinos Triumphs in First Leg of AFC Champions League Final

In the quest to determine Asia's top club team, Yokohama F. Marinos faced off against the United Arab Emirates' Al Ain in the first leg of the AFC Champions League (ACL) final on the evening of the 11th in Yokohama City. Striving for their first championship title, the Marinos turned the game around with a 2-1 victory.

The Phoenix Rises: Team Tsuchiya's Comeback in Super GT

During the second round of the Super GT at Fuji Speedway on May 4th, Tsuchiya Takeshi, director of the "Hoppy Team Tsuchiya," set a simple yet profound goal before the staff: "First and foremost, our goal is to take the chequered flag. That's my primary goal, to do it in front of everyone here."

Ranking the Top Sport Stars: The Most Popular and Famous Japanese Athletes

"Every time I have a dream, somehow I accomplish it." These are the words of Naomi Osaka, a remarkable tennis player from Japan.

Inoue KOs Nery in Tokyo Dome Boxing Showdown

Undisputed world super bantamweight boxing champion Naoya Inoue fought back from an early knockdown to stop Mexico's Luis Nery in the sixth round of their title showdown at Tokyo Dome on Monday. (Kyodo)

Ex-Major Leaguer Matsui Cheers Up Children in Quake-hit Ishikawa

Former Major League Baseball slugger Matsui Hideki has demonstrated his batting skills for children in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa, which was severely affected by the New Year's Day earthquake.

Japan Clinches U23 Asian Cup Title, Ends Four-Tournament Drought

The U23 Japan National Soccer Team, having secured a spot in the Paris Olympics, defeated Uzbekistan in the final to claim the U23 Asian Cup title.