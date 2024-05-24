May 16 (News On Japan) - In commemoration of the release of "The Return of Abunai Deka," a special analysis video has been created, thoroughly examining the iconic series.

With 38 years of fandom, Ryuichi Kosugi of Black Mayonnaise and newcomer Ourin delve into the captivating charm of "Abunai Deka." The video revisits famous scenes categorized by various topics, showcasing the series' highlights.

Witness the living legend that has spanned the Showa, Heisei, and Reiwa eras!

The movie "The Return of Abunai Deka" is set to be released on May 24, 2024 (Friday).

Source: 東映映画チャンネル