May 18 (News On Japan) - Having successfully advanced through the prefectural competition, the club members are enjoying a brief Obon holiday. Determined to make the most of this valuable break, Kumiko balances her time between studying for exams and filling her schedule with activities.

On the first day of the holiday, Kumiko attends a university information session with Hazuki and Kanade. As they explore the university booths, Kumiko struggles to clarify her future aspirations. In contrast, Hazuki easily decides on her career path.

With new members joining and old friendships being tested, Kumiko and her friends must navigate the complexities of high school life while perfecting their performances. As they work hard to harmonize their individual talents into a cohesive ensemble, personal growth and the bonds of friendship are put to the test.

Directed by Tatsuya Ishihara and based on the novels by Ayano Takeda, "Sound! Euphonium 3" features stunning animation and a heartfelt storyline that captures the struggles and triumphs of young musicians. The series continues to inspire with its blend of beautiful music, emotional depth, and the pursuit of dreams.

Sound! Euphonium 3' Episode 7 "Natsuiro Fermata" (The Color of Summer Fermata)『響け！ユーフォニアム３』第七回 Airing on NHK E-Tele on Sunday, May 19, at 5 PM!

Source: KyoaniChannel