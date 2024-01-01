"Sound! Euphonium 3" Episode 6: "Fluctuating Dissonance"

May 11 (News On Japan) - As the club members diligently practice, Mayu, who has recently transferred schools, struggles with feelings of guilt about participating in the audition and performing on the competition stage.

Kumiko, who advocates for a meritocracy within the Kitauji High School Music Club, argues that ability should be the sole criterion for selection. However, Mayu is not convinced by this argument and remains conflicted. The day of the fateful audition arrives, bringing with it a mix of tension and determination among the members.

"Sound! Euphonium 3" continues the compelling journey of the Kitauji High School Music Club as they strive for excellence in the competitive world of high school band competitions. This season delves deeper into the personal and musical challenges facing the ensemble, particularly focusing on new and returning members who must find harmony both musically and interpersonally.

The story picks up with the band coming off a season of significant achievements, now setting their sights on the national competition. Kumiko Oumae, now a more seasoned member, takes on a mentorship role, guiding the new members and dealing with the pressures and responsibilities that come with her position. The narrative introduces new characters, such as Mayu, a transfer student whose arrival at Kitauji adds new dynamics to the group’s interactions and challenges the club’s established norms and values.

Source: KyoaniChannel