News On Japan
Sports

Five Best Japan-Inspired Online Slots

May 20 (News On Japan) - You can't like half of the Japanese culture, you either love it all or you hate it all.

If you are the first case, you probably are in love with all the visual aspects, music, language, food, movies, and the general philosophy of life in Japan. This is why, if you enjoy playing games, you probably look for Japanese-themed games as well.

Well, lucky you, because in this post, we have five of the best online slot games (and those are very new ones, mind yourself! Not something released 10 years ago) inspired by Japanese culture and visuals. The best thing about the inspiration that Japan gives is that it is narrowly recognizable but still very versatile and allows considerable diversity. Japanese can be classic, old, innovative, anime, watercolor, whatever you name it, and still bear this unmistakable aura.

So, we really recommend you check out the games listed below. Don't sweat, you don't have to invest a penny to play them in demo mode for fun. And yet, just in case you grow curious, here's the tip for you - only go for $10 minimum deposit casinos in Canada for the best player experience.

Now, for the games.

What Games Are the Best?

Quick guide for beginner-level players: if you want to give a try to any online slots, check them out for free at first. You can find them on the studio's website, on reviewer platforms, or directly on casino sites where the lobbies are open for exploration. If you can't try it out for free, you don't need it, full stop.

Don't rush into chipping in your own funds. Don't be shy to play the game in the demo mode as long as you want, until you understand exactly what its in-game features are, how they look like and how they work, and how often you can hit the payline. Choose games with a higher than 90% RTP rate. If you have a smaller budget, opt for low-volatility games; higher budgets work better for high-volatility games.

These things being said, you can choose any of the games listed further, for your entertainment and even bigger Japanese inspiration.

Densho

Hacksaw Gaming is famous for its unusual designs and original approach to game creation. Its Densho slot is a very stylish game, in ancient watercolor design, and the music matches the visuals. Simply spinning the slot is already satisfying.

The RTP rate is 96.33% but mind that the volatility level is medium-high so it is still better to opt for a slightly bigger budget. The maximum possible win is x10000 the bet. Besides being beautiful and stylish, this game offers free spins, a multiplier, and a bonus buy feature. That last one means that you can skip waiting for the game to be triggered by a random combination to get the bonus you want. Instead, you can just pay for it and get it triggered immediately.

The Legend of Musashi

Peter and Sons is another truly original game studio. Its designs are state of the art and every game is nothing like others. The Legend of Musashi is a visual gem, cartoon-styled and fun to play.

Speaking of the tech specs, this slot has a 96.1% RTP rate and its volatility is high. That means you will hit the paylines less frequently but your wins are likely to be statistically higher. The maximum win is x2000 of the bet. By the way, this slot is rich in features; it has free spins, cascading wins, a multiplier, a buy feature, and cheat tools technology. So make sure you play it for free at first to see how it all works.

Samurai's Katana

This is another anime-style online slot that won't leave you indifferent. This bright and entertaining game was released by Push Gaming and the studio did a good job making the game stand out from the crowd.

The RTP rate is 96.4% which is higher than average but the volatility level is also high. The maximum you can expect to win here is x10000 of the bet. As for the features, there is a lot to explore because you can trigger free spins, multipliers, and respins (that's good!), and the buy feature is also available.

Story of the Samurai: Blade of Destiny

Spinomenal has released a truly beautiful game that looks like a spin-off of a movie or a high-quality cartoon. However, this is the way Spinomenal makes its games. Blade of Destiny has a 96% RTP rate and a rather humble, compared to other slots, max win cap of x3000 the bet. On the other hand, this is a beautiful game with some free spins and a bonus buy feature that can be used anytime.

Floating Dragon Megaways

If you are into classic slot games and you love those old-school visuals, Floating Dragon Megaways by Reel Kingdom is definitely your cup of tea. Its naive design almost gives these childhood vibes of the first video games. However, the tech specs are far from naive. The RTP rate is 95.5% and high volatility will likely give you some higher wins. The maximum win is x20000. In addition to the buy feature, you can trigger free spins, respins, and cascading wins in the game.

