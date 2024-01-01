News On Japan
Society

Super Crazy Kun Sentenced to 4.5 Years in Prison for Sexual Assualt

Miyazaki, May 24 (News On Japan) - Makoto Nishimoto, a former Miyazaki City councilor who goes by the name Super Crazy Kun, has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison for forcibly taking a woman in her 30s, whom he knew, into a hotel in Miyazaki City last September and assaulted her by restraining her arms and committing non-consensual intercourse resulting in injury.

During his trial, the prosecution sought a seven-year prison sentence, citing the severity of the charges. On May 24th, the Miyazaki District Court handed down a sentence of four years and six months, marking the culmination of a dramatic fall from grace for the once-celebrated entertainer-turned-politician.

Nishimoto first stepped into the public eye as a local entertainer and street performer. His stage name, 'Super Crazy Kun,' was inspired by his high-energy performances and outlandish antics that captivated audiences. He leveraged social media platforms to amplify his reach, quickly gaining a following with his comedic videos and public stunts. His popularity surged, particularly among younger demographics who found his rebellious and non-conformist attitude refreshing in a society often characterized by conformity.

With his burgeoning fame, Nishimoto decided to channel his popularity into a political career. In a move that stunned many, he ran for a seat in the Miyazaki City Council, promoting himself as a candidate for change. His campaign was unconventional, filled with colorful rallies and humorous speeches that contrasted sharply with the traditional politicking of his opponents. Against all odds, his unconventional approach struck a chord with voters, leading to his surprising election victory.

As a city councilor, Nishimoto’s tenure was as controversial as his campaign. He championed several populist causes, advocating for increased transparency and youth engagement in politics. However, his methods and persona often clashed with the more conservative elements of the council. Despite his efforts to push for meaningful change, his term was marred by frequent disputes and sensational headlines, often focusing more on his persona than his policies.

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Super Crazy Kun Sentenced to 4.5 Years in Prison for Sexual Assualt

Makoto Nishimoto, a former Miyazaki City councilor who goes by the name Super Crazy Kun, has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison for forcibly taking a woman in her 30s, whom he knew, into a hotel in Miyazaki City last September and assaulted her by restraining her arms and committing non-consensual intercourse resulting in injury.

NTT Introduces Japan's First Water-Cooling Technology for Data Centers

NTT has unveiled Japan's first technology aimed at improving the power efficiency of data centers, which are known for their high heat generation and substantial power consumption.

Pair of Yubari Melons Sells for $19,000 at Season's First Auction

A pair of premium melons from Yubari City in northern Japan has fetched 3 million yen in the first auction of the year. That's about 19,000 dollars. The luxury fruit is a popular gift in the country. (NHK)

1,000 Facial Recognition Devices to Be Used at Osaka Expo

A new facial recognition system, set to be widely used at next year's Osaka-Kansai Expo, has been unveiled.

Shohei Ohtani Purchases $7.85 Million Mansion Near Dodger Stadium

Shohei Ohtani has reportedly purchased a mansion worth approximately 1.2 billion yen near Dodger Stadium, according to local media.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Society NEWS

Japan Mulls Raising Definition of Elderly to 70

The Japanese government is considering raising the definition of elderly by five years, from 65 to 70, in light of increasing healthy life expectancy. Currently, the definition of elderly starts at 65, but raising it to 70 has people on the street fuming.

Fire in Tokyo Leaves Four Dead, Including Three Children

Four people, likely to be three children and one woman, were found dead after a fire broke out on Thursday at a house in Tokyo, according to Japan's fire authorities and investigative sources. (Kyodo)

Body of Bear Attack Victim Recovered, 2 Police Injured

The body of a man, believed to have been killed by a bear in the forests of Kazuno City, Akita Prefecture, has been identified as a missing man from Aomori Prefecture.

Man Arrested for Attempting to Kiss Flight Attendant

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of hugging and attempting to kiss a female flight attendant on an All Nippon Airways (ANA) flight, claiming he was too intoxicated to remember the incident, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

Teenagers Arrested for Reckless Motorcycle Riding in Chiba

Five teenagers have been arrested in Chiba Prefecture for riding motorcycles in a reckless manner, endangering cars as the gang entered an intersection on a red light.

Over 1,000 Fire Ants Found at Yokohama Port

More than 1,000 fire ants, a designated invasive species, have been found in a container at Yokohama Port. This marks the first confirmed case in Japan this year.

Retrial in Hakamada Case: Prosecutors Re-seek Death Penalty

Prosecutors have once again demanded the death penalty in the retrial of the so-called Hakamada Case, which is being held at the Shizuoka District Court.

Four Calves Killed in Suspected Bear Attack in Hokkaido

The bodies of four calves were discovered on a farm in Betsukai, Hokkaido, in what appears to be a bear attack.