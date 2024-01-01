Miyazaki, May 24 (News On Japan) - Makoto Nishimoto, a former Miyazaki City councilor who goes by the name Super Crazy Kun, has been sentenced to four years and six months in prison for forcibly taking a woman in her 30s, whom he knew, into a hotel in Miyazaki City last September and assaulted her by restraining her arms and committing non-consensual intercourse resulting in injury.

During his trial, the prosecution sought a seven-year prison sentence, citing the severity of the charges. On May 24th, the Miyazaki District Court handed down a sentence of four years and six months, marking the culmination of a dramatic fall from grace for the once-celebrated entertainer-turned-politician.

Nishimoto first stepped into the public eye as a local entertainer and street performer. His stage name, 'Super Crazy Kun,' was inspired by his high-energy performances and outlandish antics that captivated audiences. He leveraged social media platforms to amplify his reach, quickly gaining a following with his comedic videos and public stunts. His popularity surged, particularly among younger demographics who found his rebellious and non-conformist attitude refreshing in a society often characterized by conformity.

With his burgeoning fame, Nishimoto decided to channel his popularity into a political career. In a move that stunned many, he ran for a seat in the Miyazaki City Council, promoting himself as a candidate for change. His campaign was unconventional, filled with colorful rallies and humorous speeches that contrasted sharply with the traditional politicking of his opponents. Against all odds, his unconventional approach struck a chord with voters, leading to his surprising election victory.

As a city councilor, Nishimoto’s tenure was as controversial as his campaign. He championed several populist causes, advocating for increased transparency and youth engagement in politics. However, his methods and persona often clashed with the more conservative elements of the council. Despite his efforts to push for meaningful change, his term was marred by frequent disputes and sensational headlines, often focusing more on his persona than his policies.

Source: ANN