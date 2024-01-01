May 27 (News On Japan) - In this thrilling episode of ONE PIECE, the Straw Hat Pirates face a new threat as a mysterious interference disrupts their communications, isolating them from each other. This unexpected disruption leaves the satellites in grave danger as they become targets of a sinister plot.

Suspicion and fear spread among the crew as they realize that someone might be lurking within the confined walls of the Lab Phase.

As Luffy and his companions navigate this perilous situation, they find themselves ensnared in a deadly escape game, where every move could mean life or death. The tension rises as the evil hand inches closer, creating an atmosphere of dread and uncertainty. Despite the chaos, Luffy's determination remains unwavering as he boldly declares, 'I will become the Pirate King.'

Set for release in Japan on June 2nd.

Source: ONE PIECE Official YouTube Channel