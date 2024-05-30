May 28 (News On Japan) - 'Delicious in Dungeon' is a unique fantasy adventure anime series that blends dungeon crawling with gourmet cooking. In Episode 21, 'Griffin/Familiar', the group finds themselves in a picturesque village that seems out of place within the labyrinth. They enjoy a brief moment of tranquility.

Yaado, the village's ruler, begins to recount how a young elf named Sisal, now known as the Frenzied Mage, came to be. Sisal's story reveals his deep desire to protect his loved ones.

Delicious in Dungeon follows a group of adventurers led by Laios, a brave and resourceful knight, who embark on a quest to rescue Laios' sister, Falin, after she is devoured by a dragon in the depths of a treacherous dungeon.

Facing dwindling supplies and resources, the party decides to sustain themselves by cooking and eating the various monsters they encounter in the dungeon. They are guided by Senshi, a dwarf warrior with extensive knowledge of monster cuisine, who teaches them how to prepare delicious and nutritious meals from their monstrous foes.

As they journey deeper into the dungeon, the group encounters an array of bizarre and dangerous creatures, each providing a new culinary challenge. Along the way, they uncover the secrets of the dungeon, forge stronger bonds, and confront their own personal demons.

The episode will be broadcast sequentially on 28 stations nationwide from 10:30 p.m. on May 30, 2024 (Thursday)!

Previously: TV Anime 'Delicious in Dungeon' Preview | Episode 21

Source: KADOKAWAanime