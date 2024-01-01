May 29 (News On Japan) - A fire broke out at the Shinjuku Kabukicho branch of the popular ramen restaurant Ramen Jiro on the 28th while food was being prepared.

Known for its thick slices of chashu and heaps of bean sprouts, Ramen Jiro is famous for its constant queues and passionate fans known as 'Jirorians.'

A male Jirorian who had come from Nagano Prefecture expressed his disappointment at not being able to eat his ramen due to the fire, saying, 'I was really looking forward to it. I was so close...'

A video taken by a customer present at the time of the fire shows flames reaching up to the ceiling.

However, according to customers present, even after the smoke began to fill the air, they received no instructions from the staff and continued eating their ramen. Reflecting on the scene, one customer said, 'They kept operating normally despite the fire and smoke. There were about 15 customers, and everyone was seated.'

The staff began instructing customers to evacuate only after the flames had grown larger.

A customer who experienced the fire recounted, 'The fire started, and the staff began to panic. It was scary. I just went to eat ramen and never expected to be caught in a fire.'

There were no injuries reported from the fire. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the fire is believed to have been caused by oil ignition.

The Metropolitan Police Department and the Tokyo Fire Department are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances of the fire.

Source: FNN