News On Japan
Politics

Tokyo Governor Election: Celebrities Announce Candidacies

TOKYO, May 29 (News On Japan) - The Tokyo gubernatorial election, scheduled to be officially announced next month, has seen a surge in candidacy announcements from celebrities and other figures on May 28.

With Governor Koike’s term ending, the official campaign announcement is set for June 20, and the voting will take place on July 7.

On May 28, former Chief of Staff of the Air Self-Defense Force, Toshio Tamogami, declared his intention to run as an independent on social media, stating, 'It seems the Liberal Democratic Party cannot field a conservative candidate, so I will run for the gubernatorial election as an independent.'

In the afternoon, celebrity Kuniharu Shimizu also announced his candidacy, saying, 'I decided to run with the policy focus on protecting the lives and livelihoods of Tokyo residents from a direct-hit earthquake.'

Meanwhile, the regional party "Tomin First no Kai," the Komeito party in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly, and mayors and ward chiefs from 52 municipalities within Tokyo have urged Governor Koike to run for re-election. Koike is adjusting her schedule to make an official announcement at the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly on May 29.

Additionally, more than 20 other candidates, including Renho of the Constitutional Democratic Party and Shinji Ishimaru, the mayor of Akita Takada City in Hiroshima Prefecture, have announced their intention to run in the Tokyo gubernatorial election.

Source: 日テレNEWS

POPULAR NEWS

Typhoon No. 1 Approaches Okinawa, Heavy Rain Expected in Kanto

Typhoon No. 1 is expected to approach the Daito Islands in Okinawa by Wednesday evening. Residents in the Daito Islands should remain cautious of strong winds and high waves. The region could experience winds exceeding 25 meters per second, resulting in stormy conditions. The sea will also be very rough with large swells.

Holes Found in Fuji Black Curtain

Holes have been found in a black curtain installed to prevent misconduct at a popular Mt. Fuji photography spot in Fujikawaguchiko Town, Yamanashi Prefecture.

Fire Breaks Out at Ramen Jiro, Customers Continue Eating Despite Blaze

A fire broke out at the Shinjuku Kabukicho branch of the popular ramen restaurant Ramen Jiro on the 28th while food was being prepared.

Japan's Traditional Producers in a Pickle

Japan's beloved pickles are facing a crisis. Starting next month, stricter rules for pickle production will come into effect, forcing many farmers to abandon their pickle-making operations.

Mt. Fuji Lawson: What Happened After the Black Screen?

To prevent issues caused by tourists littering and trespassing to take photos that appear as if Mt. Fuji is sitting atop the Lawson store, a black screen was installed. This measure, however, has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Tokyo Governor Election: Celebrities Announce Candidacies

The Tokyo gubernatorial election, scheduled to be officially announced next month, has seen a surge in candidacy announcements from celebrities and other figures on May 28.

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force Conducts Largest Live-Fire Drill

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) conducted its largest live-fire exercise, the 'Fuji Comprehensive Firepower Exercise,' on Sunday.

Whale Disposal Controversy: Osaka Official Accused of Illegal Payment Hike

An Osaka city official, not in charge of the matter, strongly urged an increase in the payment amount to a contractor for the disposal of the whale 'Yodo-chan'.

New Training and Employment System for Japan's Foreign Workers Approved

A bill to abolish the current Technical Intern Training Program and establish a new employment training system has been passed by Japan's House of Representatives, with support from the ruling parties.

Foreign Minister Kamikawa Withdraws Controversial Comment on Women

Foreign Minister Kamikawa has retracted her comment made on May 18 during an election campaign speech, where she stated, 'What is a woman without giving birth?' Kamikawa acknowledged that her words could be taken in a way that differs from her true intention.

Japan Approves Joint Custody After Divorce

A revised Civil Code introducing 'joint custody' for children after divorce has been passed by the Diet. This marks the first time in 77 years that Japan has reviewed the approach to post-divorce custody.

'Challenge to Democracy': Tokyo Police Arrest Three Tsubasa Party Leaders

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three leaders of the political group 'Tsubasa Party' on suspicion of violating the Public Offices Election Act by disrupting the speeches of other candidates during a House of Representatives by-election in Tokyo's 15th district. Investigators view this as a "challenge to democracy" and plan to pursue a thorough investigation.

Pension Revisions Spark Debate Over Spousal Benefits

Japan’s pension system is under review, and a key focus is on the "spousal pension" benefits. For homemakers, this is a pressing concern.