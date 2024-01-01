TOKYO, Jun 03 (News On Japan) - The traditional mountain opening ceremony at Mount Mihara on Tokyo's Izu Oshima took place, with prayers offered for the safety of the mountain and the island.

Starting at 10:30 a.m., the event at Mount Mihara saw participation from the priest of Omiya Shrine and nine parishioners. They drove up to the 758-meter peak, where they cleared the path to Mihara Shrine at the summit. Under the watchful eyes of local residents, the priest performed a purification ritual, praying for the safety and tranquility of the mountain.

Mount Mihara experienced a significant eruption in 1986, which led to the evacuation of all island residents. Currently, there are no volcanic tremors, and the "Eruption Alert Level 1" status remains unchanged.

Covered in fresh greenery, Mount Mihara welcomes the summer hiking season from the end of the rainy season, drawing numerous visitors for mountain climbing and hiking through autumn.

Source: YOMIURI