TOKYO, Jun 04 (News On Japan) - In the U.S. Women's Open Golf Championship, five Japanese players finished in the top ten, with Yuka Saso claiming victory and Hinako Shibuno securing second place. We spoke to Hitoshi Takakuwa of the golf media outlet ALBA Net to uncover the secrets behind this impressive performance.

The first secret lies in the 'Three Brilliant Generations.' This concept refers to three distinct generations of Japanese golfers. The 'Golden Generation' includes players like Shibuno, who were inspired by the achievements of Ai Miyazato. Following them is the 'Platinum Generation,' featuring players like Ayaka Furue, motivated by the successes of the Golden Generation. The youngest, the 'Diamond Generation,' includes players such as Reo Takeda, who are striving to excel in the sport. The five players who made it into the top ten at the U.S. Women's Open belong to these generations, showcasing the depth of talent across these age groups. The second secret is found in 'Domestic Tournament Reforms.' Historically, domestic tournaments in Japan were three-day events. However, they have recently been extended to four days, aligning with international standards. Additionally, more challenging courses are now being used to help players enhance their skills, preparing them better for international competitions.

Source: ANN