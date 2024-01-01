TOKYO, Jun 04 (News On Japan) - A cargo plane departing from Narita Airport for the United States experienced a malfunction, prompting it to return and make an emergency landing at Narita Airport at 11:25 a.m. on June 4th.

The pilot reported seeing 'fire coming from the engine.'

According to Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and the Narita Airport Office, at 10:16 a.m., the pilot of the Polar Air Cargo flight departing from Narita Airport for Los Angeles reported, 'It looked like fire was coming from the right engine. There appears to be a malfunction with the engine, so we are returning to Narita Airport.'

The aircraft jettisoned fuel off the coast of Choshi before making an emergency landing at Narita Airport at 11:25 a.m.

This was a cargo plane with no passengers on board, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Source: FNN