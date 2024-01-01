News On Japan
'Engine Fire' Forces Cargo Plane to Make Emergency Landing at Narita Airport

TOKYO, Jun 04 (News On Japan) - A cargo plane departing from Narita Airport for the United States experienced a malfunction, prompting it to return and make an emergency landing at Narita Airport at 11:25 a.m. on June 4th.

The pilot reported seeing 'fire coming from the engine.'

According to Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and the Narita Airport Office, at 10:16 a.m., the pilot of the Polar Air Cargo flight departing from Narita Airport for Los Angeles reported, 'It looked like fire was coming from the right engine. There appears to be a malfunction with the engine, so we are returning to Narita Airport.'

The aircraft jettisoned fuel off the coast of Choshi before making an emergency landing at Narita Airport at 11:25 a.m.

This was a cargo plane with no passengers on board, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Source: FNN

Japan's Emperor and Empress Confirmed to Visit UK

The Japanese government has confirmed that the Emperor and Empress will visit the UK as state guests from June 22 to 29. The decision was made at Tuesday morning's cabinet meeting.

