Jun 07 (News On Japan) - An advisory body to UNESCO has suggested that the Sado Island Gold Mines in Niigata Prefecture may face difficulties in achieving World Cultural Heritage status this time.

The Sado Island Gold Mines, which include the Nishimikawa Placer Gold Mine and the Aikawa Tsuruko Gold and Silver Mine, were nominated by the Japanese government to UNESCO in February 2022.

Considered the world's largest gold production site in the 17th century, these mines showcase traditional handcraft mining techniques, as well as the evolution of mining operations and production systems tailored to each mine's characteristics.

The towns and villages where people lived for over 400 years are preserved in rich natural surroundings.

The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), an advisory body to UNESCO, has requested additional information on the Sado Island Gold Mines and recommended deferring the decision to future sessions.

The final decision on the registration will be made at the World Heritage Committee meeting in India in late July.

The nomination for the Sado Island Gold Mines was submitted in February 2022, but UNESCO pointed out deficiencies. A revised version was submitted in September 2022, followed by the final version in January last year.

South Korea has raised objections to Japan's nomination, citing forced labor of Koreans during the colonial period. South Korea will serve as a member of the World Heritage Committee alongside Japan.

Japan currently has 20 cultural heritage sites and five natural heritage sites registered as World Heritage sites.

Source: ANN