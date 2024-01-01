Jun 07 (News On Japan) - A new area at Tokyo DisneySea, called 'Fantasy Springs,' opened on Thursday. An opening ceremony was held in the morning, followed by visitors arriving from 8 AM.

This development is the largest since Tokyo DisneySea's opening in 2001, with an investment of around 320 billion yen. The area spans 140,000 square meters, roughly three times the size of Tokyo Dome, and features the world of Disney films such as 'Frozen,' along with four new attractions. To enjoy the new area, visitors will need not only a Tokyo DisneySea admission ticket but also a 'Standby Pass' for the attractions.

Source: テレ東BIZ