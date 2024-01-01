Jun 09 (News On Japan) - In the upcoming episode of "ONE PIECE," viewers will witness a monumental clash between the old and new emperors of the sea. As the tides of power shift, the legendary Yonko of the old era face off against the ambitious new generation, eager to carve their own place in history.

With alliances tested and new rivalries forged, the stakes have never been higher. This episode promises intense battles, strategic maneuvers, and revelations that will shake the very foundations of the pirate world. Don’t miss this thrilling continuation of the saga, airing on June 16.

Previously:

Seraphim Rebels: A Shocking Twist in ONE PIECE 1108

Source: ONE PIECE Official YouTube Channel