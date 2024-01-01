TOKYO, Jun 11 (News On Japan) - Sumire Nakamura, a 15-year-old Go professional, has clinched her first victory since transferring to South Korea, expressing her joy in Korean.

On June 10th, the final match took place in the southwestern part of South Korea.

Nakamura, ranked 10th and wearing traditional Korean hanbok, triumphed over 4th-ranked Oh Yu-jin, securing her first win in Korea since her transfer. The tournament featured 32 female professional players.

The Korea Baduk Association praised Nakamura’s victory, noting it came after repeated comebacks.

Sumire Nakamura: "I am very happy. I was lucky."

"(Q. How did it feel to play in hanbok?) ...It felt good."

Nakamura transferred to the Korea Baduk Association in March this year and has been active as a guest player.

Source: ANN