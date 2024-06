TOKYO, Jun 12 (News On Japan) - The Japan Gymnastics Association unveiled the uniforms for the national team that will compete in the Paris Olympics on June 11. The uniforms were designed by renowned fashion designer Hiroko Koshino.

Daiki Hashimoto, the star gymnast who won two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, expressed his excitement, saying, 'It's the best uniform, and I'm happy to be able to wear it.'

Source: Kyodo