X Games to Be Held in Kansai for the First Time

OSAKA, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - The world-class action sports event X Games, featuring competitions in skateboarding and BMX, will be held in Osaka for the first time this June. Ahead of the tournament, participating athletes gathered at a press conference on April 8th at the same venue that will host the Kansai Expo.

Among the most anticipated athletes is Osaka native Momiji Nishiya, who at age 13 won gold in skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the youngest Olympic champion in Japanese history.

Skateboarder Nishiya said: "I hope this competition helps me understand what I'm currently capable of."

Another star drawing attention is Wakayama-born Sakura Yosozumi, who also won gold in skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics.

"It made me really happy," said Yosozumi. "Since it's close to home, I felt that desire again to go for another gold medal, to take on the challenge."

The X Games will be held over three days from June 20th to 22nd at Kyocera Dome Osaka.

Source: YOMIURI