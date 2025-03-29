News On Japan
Sports

X Games to Be Held in Kansai for the First Time

OSAKA, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - The world-class action sports event X Games, featuring competitions in skateboarding and BMX, will be held in Osaka for the first time this June. Ahead of the tournament, participating athletes gathered at a press conference on April 8th at the same venue that will host the Kansai Expo.

Among the most anticipated athletes is Osaka native Momiji Nishiya, who at age 13 won gold in skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the youngest Olympic champion in Japanese history.

Skateboarder Nishiya said: "I hope this competition helps me understand what I'm currently capable of."

Another star drawing attention is Wakayama-born Sakura Yosozumi, who also won gold in skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics.

"It made me really happy," said Yosozumi. "Since it's close to home, I felt that desire again to go for another gold medal, to take on the challenge."

The X Games will be held over three days from June 20th to 22nd at Kyocera Dome Osaka.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Cyber Bill Passes Japan's Lower House

A bill to introduce a proactive cyber defense system, allowing preemptive measures against cyberattacks, was passed by the Lower House on April 8th with majority support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the Constitutional Democratic Party, and others.

Trump Praises Ohtani as Dodgers Visit the White House

The Dodgers, winners of last year’s World Series, paid a courtesy visit to President Trump at the White House on April 7th, with Shohei Ohtani, 30, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 26, among the participating players.

Methane Gas Detected Again at Osaka-Kansai Expo Site

Methane gas was detected at levels exceeding safety standards in the western area of the Osaka-Kansai Expo site around 4 p.m. on April 6th, raising concerns due to the potential risk of explosion. Ventilation measures have since been implemented, bringing gas concentrations back below the threshold.

Bear Sightings in Hokkaido Surpass Last Year as Temperatures Rise

Bear activity is increasing in Hokkaido as spring temperatures rise, with sightings in 2025 already surpassing last year's total at over 100 cases.

Electric Bus to Debut on Tateyama Kurobe Alpen Route

The Tateyama Kurobe Alpen Route, linking Toyama and Nagano prefectures, will reopen on April 15th with the new Tateyama Tunnel Electric Bus set to begin service between Murodo and Daikanbo along a 3.7-kilometer stretch.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sports NEWS

X Games to Be Held in Kansai for the First Time

The world-class action sports event X Games, featuring competitions in skateboarding and BMX, will be held in Osaka for the first time this June. Ahead of the tournament, participating athletes gathered at a press conference on April 8th at the same venue that will host the Kansai Expo.

Trump Praises Ohtani as Dodgers Visit the White House

The Dodgers, winners of last year’s World Series, paid a courtesy visit to President Trump at the White House on April 7th, with Shohei Ohtani, 30, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 26, among the participating players.

51-Year-Old Wrestler Declares Comeback in Kyushu Pro-Wrestling

Kyushu Pro-Wrestling, a non-profit wrestling organization based in Fukuoka with the slogan "Bringing Energy to Kyushu!", celebrates its 17th anniversary in 2025. In February, the group welcomed 51-year-old Shima, a veteran wrestler from Niigata Prefecture, as its newest member.

One of Kansai’s Largest Multipurpose Arenas Opens in Kobe

A new multipurpose arena, one of the largest in the Kansai region, has opened at Kobe Port, with an official opening ceremony held to mark the occasion.

What Makes the Go-To Sport

Over the past decade, online sports betting has surged as bettors seek fast, reliable and innovative platforms that outperform traditional sportsbooks.

How Japan CONQUERED the Marathon World... then lost it!

If you were to ask a random person on the street, “Who are the best marathoners on Earth?”, you’d almost certainly hear one answer… The East Africans. Nowadays, they’re synonymous with distance running but until quite recently there was another powerhouse on the global scene… The Japanese. (Ran To Japan)

IG Arena Completed Ahead of July Sumo Debut and 2026 Asian Games

The IG Arena, a new venue that will host events for the 2026 Asian and Asian Para Games in Aichi and other areas, has been completed, with a handover ceremony held on March 29th, 2025.

I Rejoined My Team In Japan

Trevor Bauer, a former Major League Baseball pitcher, has rejoined his team in Japan, the Yokohama DeNA BayStars. In his latest video titled "I Rejoined My Team In Japan," Bauer shares his experiences and the journey back to playing baseball in Japan. (Trevor Bauer)