51-Year-Old Wrestler Declares Comeback in Kyushu Pro-Wrestling

FUKUOKA, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - Kyushu Pro-Wrestling, a non-profit wrestling organization based in Fukuoka with the slogan "Bringing Energy to Kyushu!", celebrates its 17th anniversary in 2025. In February, the group welcomed 51-year-old Shima, a veteran wrestler from Niigata Prefecture, as its newest member.

Shima is a seasoned fighter who made his debut in the ring 26 years ago in Mexico. He later founded Niigata Pro-Wrestling and continued his career independently, but injuries and financial struggles led him to step away from professional wrestling two years ago.

"There were times I questioned if I should continue, especially with the financial challenges and the difficulty of drawing crowds," Shima said. "At one point, I seriously considered distancing myself from wrestling altogether."

However, Kyushu Pro-Wrestling extended an offer for a comeback match—an opportunity Shima embraced with determination. In February, he made the bold move from Niigata to Fukuoka, calling it a life-changing decision.

"This is the start of a whole new chapter for me. From here, my life is going to change dramatically—I’m full of hope," he said.

Appearing in the ring during his welcome event, Shima addressed the local audience, saying, "I know many people in Kyushu don’t know who Shigeyano Shima is, so I want to make a strong impression and earn their recognition through my fighting spirit."

Kyushu Pro-Wrestling members see Shima’s return as an inspiration. "What struck us most was his strong desire not to let things end the way they had. His determination to keep moving forward, no matter the situation, sends a powerful message to everyone here: we must never give up."

Shima hopes to become a bridge between Kyushu and his home region. "As someone who now loves Kyushu more than even the locals, I want to show the people of Niigata just how wonderful Kyushu really is."

With renewed passion and the support of Kyushu Pro-Wrestling, Shima is ready to take on this new chapter in his career—one that starts with courage, and a return to the ring.

Source: FBS

Electric Bus to Debut on Tateyama Kurobe Alpen Route

The Tateyama Kurobe Alpen Route, linking Toyama and Nagano prefectures, will reopen on April 15th with the new Tateyama Tunnel Electric Bus set to begin service between Murodo and Daikanbo along a 3.7-kilometer stretch.

Unexpected Link Between Adult Food Allergies and Hay Fever

Adult food allergies are on the rise in Japan, with increasing numbers of people reporting symptoms after eating foods they once tolerated without issue. Recent findings reveal an unexpected cause behind many of these cases: hay fever.

Nintendo Switch 2 to Launch on June 5

Nintendo has announced that its next-generation console, the Nintendo Switch 2, will be released on June 5th, featuring a larger screen, 4K TV output, a built-in game chat function, and new controller capabilities.

Edo-Style River Cruises Capture Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom

The 21st Edo Fukagawa Sakura Festival concluded Sunday, with walkways and boat trips offering magnificent views of cherry blossoms in full bloom along a 1.3 kilometer stretch of the Oyoko River.

Atami’s New Lodging Tax Aimed at Foreign Visitors Draws Criticism from Japanese

As Japan enjoys the economic boost from a surge in foreign tourists, the hot spring town of Atami has introduced a lodging tax in April to tackle overtourism—prompting backlash from Japanese travelers who question why they, too, must pay a fee meant for inbound tourism.

