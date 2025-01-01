Pro Golf Tournament Canceled After Bear Sighting

News On Japan
MIYAGI, Jul 17 (News On Japan) - A professional women’s golf tournament scheduled to begin on July 17th in Miyagi Prefecture was canceled after a bear was spotted on the course, as bear-related incidents continue to mount in northern Japan.

A golfer at a course in the city of Tome saw a bear, estimated to be 1.2 meters in length, near the fairway on Wednesday morning. The venue was set to host a four-day domestic women’s pro golf tour beginning the next day. Organizers called off the first day of the tournament to review safety measures.

In Hokkaido’s Memuro Town, a drill simulating a bear entering a residential area was held, involving town officials, police, and licensed hunters. Participants practiced evacuation guidance, decision-making on warning shots, and bear removal procedures.

Hokkaido continues to see daily reports of bears encroaching on populated areas. In Fukushima Town, a newspaper delivery man was fatally attacked by a bear on July 12th. Bears had been seen repeatedly near the site in the days prior, and local supermarkets have also reported trash bins being raided.

On July 16th, claw marks believed to be from a bear were found on the lid of a garbage bin roughly 80 meters from where the man’s body was discovered. That morning, a resident reported seeing a bear-like animal near the same area.

Experts believe multiple bears are active and moving independently. In response, the town has installed traps at six locations and is maintaining 24-hour surveillance.

"It’s frightening. We can’t even go for a walk outside. I hope the situation is brought under control soon," said one resident.

Meanwhile, in Hakodate, far from Fukushima Town, police continued their search on July 16th for a missing hunter near the mountainous area of Esan. The man, Yukimasa Yanagihara, had gone into the mountains on July 15th. With bears frequently sighted in the area, there were initial concerns he may have been attacked. However, investigators have since found signs that suggest he may have slipped and fallen on steep terrain, and the search is ongoing with both scenarios in mind.

Source: TBS

