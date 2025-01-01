Russia Bans 30 More Japanese Nationals

TOKYO, Nov 13 (News On Japan) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced on November 11th that it has decided to impose an indefinite entry ban on 30 Japanese nationals as a countermeasure against what it called Japan’s “hostile policies” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The list includes Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kitamura, Associate Professor Koizumi of the University of Tokyo, as well as several academics, journalists, and media figures from newspapers and television networks.

According to the Russian government, the measure reflects its response to Japan’s sanctions and growing alignment with Western countries over the Ukraine conflict. Tokyo has not yet issued an official response to the new bans, which add to the list of Japanese individuals already barred from entering Russia since 2022.

Source: テレ東BIZ