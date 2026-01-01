News On Japan
Politics

Sixty-Six 'Takaichi Children' Set for Diet Debut

TOKYO, Feb 17 (News On Japan) - One week after the Lower House election that saw a sweeping victory for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, 66 newly elected lawmakers are preparing to make their debut in the Diet, with some already being labeled the so-called “Takaichi Children” in a nod to the party’s strong performance.

Ahead of the convening of the Diet, certificates of election were presented on February 14th to those elected through proportional representation, many of whom secured seats as the LDP won a large number of single-member districts, allowing lower-ranked candidates on proportional lists to be elected. For many, the result came as a surprise.

The phenomenon has drawn comparisons to the “Koizumi Children,” a group of first-time lawmakers elected in large numbers during the 2005 election under then-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi. Some of those lawmakers went on to hold senior positions, including current Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama, while others lost their seats after a single term.

Nagisa Muraki, 25, the youngest newly elected female lawmaker in the latest election, said the label “children” can be divisive. “It’s a term that people have mixed feelings about,” Muraki said when asked about being called one of the “Takaichi Children.”

Muraki, whose father is a member of the Hokkaido prefectural assembly, ran in the Hokkaido proportional representation block. Ranked 14th out of 15 candidates on the list, her chances of winning had been considered slim in a region traditionally seen as a stronghold for the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. She said she had focused on supporting district candidates during the campaign, noting that seats rarely reached candidates ranked so low on the list in past elections. Her eventual victory came as a surprise even to her.

“I take the responsibility very seriously,” Muraki said, adding that she intends to work diligently in the seat she believes was secured partly due to high expectations for the Takaichi administration.

A recent FNN opinion poll conducted over the first weekend after the election showed the cabinet’s approval rating at 72.0%, up 1.2 points from the previous survey and remaining at a high level. Meanwhile, 55.6% of respondents said they viewed the election result—giving the LDP more than two-thirds of the seats in the Lower House—positively.

On February 16th at the Prime Minister’s Office, Takaichi was greeted by an unusual visitor: “Tunk Tunk,” the mascot for the International Horticultural Expo scheduled to be held in Yokohama in 2027, which called out cheerfully to the prime minister. Takaichi responded playfully, asking how she looked that day, to which the mascot replied, “You look wonderful,” prompting a lighthearted exchange.

Among the newly elected lawmakers are also members of Team Mirai, which secured 11 seats through proportional representation. Yuya Mineshima, one of its first-time lawmakers, said he hopes to draw on his experience living overseas, adding that the emergence of a second Trump administration had highlighted deep divisions abroad and underscored the need for political forces in Japan capable of preventing similar polarization.

Muraki said she is looking forward to the study sessions held in the mornings for new lawmakers. One of the few moments she smiled during interviews that day came when she spoke about her hobby of watching films. “It’s a bit embarrassing, but I like Iron Man,” she said, explaining that she was inspired by the protagonist’s transformation after witnessing the human cost of the weapons he helped create.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

'Once-in-30-Years' Drought Grips Japan

Water shortages are worsening across Japan amid what meteorologists describe as 'once-in-30-years' low rainfall, with riverbeds exposed, reservoirs falling to record lows, and dry conditions fueling a renewed surge in influenza infections.

Long Lines in Russia for Japan Tourist Visas

Long lines have been forming daily outside the Japanese Embassy in Russia as people seek tourist visas to visit Japan, with an unprecedented boom in travel interest despite Moscow designating Japan an “unfriendly nation” over sanctions related to the Ukraine invasion.

Can Foreign Drivers Save Japan’s Logistics Industry?

A severe shortage of truck drivers—forecast to reach 210,000 by fiscal 2030—has prompted a driving school operator in Fukuoka Prefecture to begin recruiting foreign drivers in an effort to support Japan’s strained logistics sector.

Chinese Media Reports Travel to Japan Down 54%

China’s week-long Lunar New Year holiday began on February 15th, marking the start of the longest Spring Festival break on record at nine days.

Six Students Taken to Hospital After Eating Overly Salty Pizza

Six junior high school students were taken to hospital after falling ill from eating pizza made during a home economics class in Kitakyushu last month, with officials suspecting the cause to be an excessive amount of salt added to the dough.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Politics NEWS

Sixty-Six 'Takaichi Children' Set for Diet Debut

One week after the Lower House election that saw a sweeping victory for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, 66 newly elected lawmakers are preparing to make their debut in the Diet, with some already being labeled the so-called “Takaichi Children” in a nod to the party’s strong performance.

Takaichi Cabinet Support Hits 72%

The cabinet led by Sanae Takaichi continues to enjoy strong public support, with its approval rating standing at 72%, according to an opinion poll conducted over two days through February 15, the first weekend following the House of Representatives election.

Subdued Response to the Epstein Case: A Systemic Failure of the Accountability System in the United States

Since February this year, French former culture minister Jacques Lanvin resigned from his position due to his involvement in the Epstein case, while British former ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson was dismissed and faced judicial prosecution for the same case.

Japan Seizes Chinese Boat in EEZ

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson urged crew members to abide by laws and regulations while calling on Japan to ensure fair law enforcement after a Chinese fishing vessel was seized in Japan’s exclusive economic zone off Goto, Nagasaki Prefecture, on February 13th.

Japan Supplies Generators to Ukraine

A ceremony was held in Kyiv on February 11th where the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) presented generators to Ukraine as the country grapples with worsening electricity shortages following Russian attacks on energy facilities, with citizens struggling to endure severe winter conditions and international assistance for power infrastructure continuing to grow.

LDP Wins Overwhelming Victory in Lower House Election

Japan's 51st House of Representatives election was held on February 8 with ballots counted the same day, delivering a sweeping victory for the Liberal Democratic Party, which significantly increased its strength from before the official campaign and secured more than two-thirds of the 465 seats in the chamber on its own, surpassing 310 seats and achieving a landslide win.

Immigration Debate Takes Center Stage in Japan's Lower House Election

With three days remaining until voting and ballot counting in the Lower House election, Saitama’s 2nd district centered on Kawaguchi City has drawn national attention as a frontline in Japan’s foreign resident policy debate, where multiple candidates are calling for stricter controls.

Election Highlights Local Childcare Policy

At a daycare center in Suzuka, Mie Prefecture, where the proportion of foreign residents is particularly high, more than 30% of enrolled children hold foreign nationality, and foreign staff have become an indispensable part of daily operations, even as the question of how Japan should accept foreign residents has emerged as one of the key issues in the Lower House election.