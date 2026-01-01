Japan to Allow Overseas Sales of Lethal Weapons

TOKYO, Apr 21 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government on April 21 revised the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and related guidelines, in principle allowing the export of weapons with lethal capabilities. The move marks a major turning point in Japan's postwar security policy.

Officials said the decision reflects the rapidly deteriorating security environment surrounding Japan, with some arguing the change had come too late.

Under the new framework, the previous five categories that strictly limited exports according to intended use will be abolished. Defense equipment will instead be divided into two groups: weapons with destructive or lethal capability, and non-weapon items.

Weapons will be eligible for export to countries that have signed transfer agreements with Japan. Exports to nations involved in armed conflict may also be permitted on an exceptional basis when special circumstances apply.

As a safeguard, the government will notify the Diet of such decisions and strengthen monitoring of how recipient countries manage transferred equipment.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said the revised rules would help bolster the deterrence and response capabilities of allies and like-minded nations, while also supporting the maintenance and strengthening of Japan's defense production and technological base.

The policy review is aimed not only at promoting growth in Japan's domestic defense industry, but also at enhancing deterrence by increasing the number of countries operating the same equipment as Japan.

Source: FNN