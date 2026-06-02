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Opposition Leader Opposes National Flag Desecration Bill

Jun 02, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - The leader of the Democratic Party for the People, Yuichiro Tamaki, suggested on June 2nd that his party may oppose a bill drafted by the Liberal Democratic Party to establish a new criminal offense for desecrating the national flag, arguing that it could unduly restrict freedom of expression.

"If the bill is drafted in a way that could be judged unconstitutional, it would be difficult for us to support it," Tamaki said. "If the wording remains as it is, I would find it hard to vote in favor."

Speaking at a press conference on June 2nd, Tamaki stressed that criminal laws must clearly define what conduct is punishable and what is not.

He expressed concern that the proposed legislation lacks sufficient clarity and warned that excessive restrictions on freedom of expression could have a significant chilling effect on public discourse.

Tamaki said it is essential that citizens be able to understand in advance which actions would constitute a criminal offense, adding that vague provisions could raise constitutional concerns.

The remarks came as debate continues over the LDP's proposal to create a new offense specifically targeting acts of national flag desecration, with critics raising questions about its compatibility with constitutional protections for free expression.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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