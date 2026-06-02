Level 4 Flood Danger Warning Issued for Rivers in Southern Japan

Miyazaki, Jun 02, 2026 - [updated 17:17 p.m.] A Level 4 Flood Danger Warning has been issued for the Hiroto River and Sakatani River in Miyazaki Prefecture after water levels reached the flood danger threshold, raising concerns over possible flooding caused by levee failures or river overflows.

Authorities said the rivers have reached levels at which flooding is considered likely.

This is the first time a Level 4 Flood Danger Warning has been issued since Japan began operating its new weather disaster information system last week.

A Level 4 warning serves as a guideline for local governments when issuing evacuation orders and indicates a high risk of flooding.

Officials warned that levee breaches or other flooding-related incidents could occur along both rivers, potentially causing inundation in parts of Nichinan City. Residents are being urged to monitor evacuation information issued by local authorities and take appropriate disaster prevention measures without delay.

Related news:

Typhoon No. 6 Disrupts Travel Across Japan as Storm Nears Kansai

Typhoon No. 6 Nears Southern Kyushu as Heavy Rain and Evacuation Warnings Spread East

Source: FNN