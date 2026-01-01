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Japan Military Launches Inquiry Into Three Killed in Blast

TOKYO, Apr 22 (News On Japan) - Three members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force were killed in a tank shell explosion during a live-fire exercise at a training ground in Oita Prefecture, with the force now planning to examine radio communications at the time of the accident.

The incident occurred on April 21 at the Hijudai Training Area in Oita, where a Type 10 tank was engaged in gunnery drills.

Three personnel died and one other suffered serious injuries, according to the Ground Self-Defense Force.

Crew members aboard the Type 10 tank normally wear helmets equipped with radio systems.

People familiar with the matter said personnel involved in the exercise are believed to have been communicating with other troops by radio during the drill.

The Ground Self-Defense Force plans to interview personnel who were in contact at the time of the accident and investigate whether any radio communication records remain.

An accident investigation committee has been established at the Western Army Headquarters in Kumamoto City as authorities work to determine the cause of the blast.

Source: FNN

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