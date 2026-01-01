Japan Seeks Quick U.S.-Iran Deal

TOKYO, Apr 16 (News On Japan) - Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi held telephone talks on the night of April 15 with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, conveying Japan’s hopes for the resumption of ceasefire talks between the United States and Iran and for an early agreement.

During the roughly 30-minute conversation, Motegi strongly urged swift efforts to restore stability in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint facing Iran.

Araghchi explained the outcome of discussions with the United States and outlined Iran’s position. Motegi responded that he strongly hoped negotiations would resume and lead promptly to a final agreement.

Source: FNN