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Typhoon No. 6 Swamps Popular Ise Tourist Town

Jun 03, 2026 | News On Japan

Jun 03, 2026 - Flooding was reported around the popular tourist district of Oharai-machi in Ise City following the passage of Typhoon No. 6, with some businesses forced to clean up after floodwaters overflowed from a nearby river during the early hours of June 3rd.

Although the rain and strong winds had subsided by midday and sunshine had returned, the Isuzu River flowing alongside the district remained swollen, with muddy brown water continuing to rush downstream.

Oharai-machi, a historic shopping street leading to Ise Grand Shrine and one of the city's most visited tourist destinations, experienced localized flooding after the river overflowed before dawn. Several stores reported that warehouses and storage areas were temporarily inundated by floodwater.

Employees at affected businesses were seen working through the morning to remove water and clean up damaged areas, with some still engaged in recovery efforts shortly before noon.

As lunchtime approached, tourists gradually began returning to the area.

According to people associated with businesses in Oharai-machi, visitor numbers on June 2nd had fallen to around 60% of normal levels because of concerns over the approaching typhoon. However, many expressed relief that the damage was less severe than initially feared and that the district had avoided more serious impacts from the storm.

Previously: Residents Urged to Seek Safety as Extreme Rain Batters Izu

Source: Nagoya TV News

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