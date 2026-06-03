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Residents Urged to Seek Safety as Extreme Rain Batters Izu

Jun 03, 2026 | News On Japan

SHIZUOKA, Jun 03, 2026 - A breaking weather alert was issued for the Izu region of Shizuoka Prefecture early Wednesday morning, after the formation of a linear rain band, a phenomenon capable of producing prolonged and extremely intense rainfall over the same area. Authorities warned that the risk of disasters has risen sharply as heavy rain continues to fall, increasing the likelihood of flooding, landslides, and other weather-related emergencies.

The Japan Meteorological Agency urged residents to follow evacuation instructions issued by local governments. It also stressed that people should move to a safe location immediately if they sense any danger, even if no formal evacuation order has been issued.

Officials cautioned that attempting to travel to designated evacuation shelters at this stage may in some cases be more dangerous than remaining where they are.

Anyone evacuating outdoors is advised to carefully assess surrounding conditions before moving.

Depending on the situation, residents are encouraged to seek the safest possible location, such as higher floors within their current building or areas less vulnerable to landslides and debris flows, including locations away from steep slopes and ravines. Authorities are urging people to take all necessary precautions to protect themselves as the severe weather continues.

Source: TBS

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