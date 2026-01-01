Japan to Tighten Age Verification Rules for Social Media

TOKYO, Apr 23 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications on April 22 presented a draft outline of key issues to an expert panel examining protections for minors on social networking services, taking a cautious stance toward blanket age-based access restrictions that have been increasingly introduced overseas.

Instead, it calls on social media operators to strengthen age verification measures and assess and disclose risks associated with each service.

The ministry plans to compile a report by summer. Based on the findings, the government aims to finalize policy measures by the end of the year.

Source: テレ東BIZ