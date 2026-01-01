Australia Selects Japanese Warship

TOKYO, Apr 18 (News On Japan) - Australia has formally decided to jointly develop its next-generation frigate with Japan, marking a major step forward in defense cooperation between the two countries.

Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who is visiting Australia, announced the agreement after signing a contract with Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles.

'The adoption of a Japanese vessel by Australia marks the beginning of a major step that will elevate defense cooperation between our two nations to a new level,' Koizumi said.

Under Australia's new frigate procurement program, the two governments will jointly develop an upgraded version of the Maritime Self-Defense Force's Mogami-class destroyer escort.

The agreement represents Japan's largest-ever export of defense equipment.

The Mogami-class vessel is known for its high level of automation, allowing it to operate with a crew of around 90 people, roughly half that of conventional ships of similar size.

The first three ships are expected to be built in Japan, with deliveries scheduled to begin as early as 2029.

Source: TBS