Kyoto Raises Lodging Tax as Peak Travel Season Begins

KYOTO, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - Kyoto City significantly raised its lodging tax from March 1st, increasing the maximum charge per person per night from 1,000 yen to as much as 10,000 yen, in a move aimed at tackling overtourism and funding the preservation of cultural assets, even as questions remain about its impact on visitors and the local economy.

As the spring travel season approaches, with many people planning trips during school holidays, the tax increase has drawn attention among travelers considering a visit to the ancient capital.

Kyoto introduced the lodging tax in 2018, charging guests based on their accommodation fees per person per night. From March 1st, the tax brackets were revised, and in some cases the levy has risen as much as tenfold to 10,000 yen.

Hotels across the city have begun informing guests of the changes. On March 1st, posters explaining the revised tax were displayed at properties in Kyoto to notify customers of the increase.

At one hotel, where the lodging tax rose by as much as 500 yen, management expressed concern that higher costs could discourage overnight stays. Akio Mori, manager of Hotel Kyoto Eminence Manyo no Yu, said, "We are very concerned that people might choose to stay in Osaka and then make a day trip to Kyoto, avoiding accommodation within the city."

The impact is particularly significant at luxury properties such as Hoshinoya Kyoto, located along the waterfront in Arashiyama. Popular with domestic and international guests seeking a non-daily experience, many of its rooms cost more than 100,000 yen per person per night. The lodging tax, previously capped at 1,000 yen, now reaches 10,000 yen for such stays.

Ken Akimoto, general manager of Hoshinoya Kyoto, said, "We hand out this type of information sheet at check-in."

In cases where guests pay online and the lodging tax is not reflected in the total amount displayed at the time of booking, the hotel aims to provide careful explanations at the front desk.

Guests offered mixed reactions. One visitor said, "If it used to be 1,000 yen, this feels quite expensive." Another commented, "It is a burden, but if it is for preserving the ancient capital and improving tourism services, it is understandable."

Kyoto City plans to use the additional revenue for measures against overtourism and for protecting cultural properties.

Masaki Yamashita, senior researcher at JTB Tourism Research & Consulting, said, "From the standpoint of international standards, the price does not feel particularly out of place. If there are special experiences that can only be had by staying, I believe visitors will continue to spend sufficient time in Kyoto."

The city expects the tax increase to generate approximately 7 billion yen in additional revenue in the next fiscal year. According to officials, the funds will be allocated primarily to overtourism countermeasures, including the operation of express sightseeing buses, installation of movable platform gates at stations, preservation and succession of traditional Kyoto townhouses, and subsidies for traditional events such as the Gion Festival.

The trend of raising fees is not limited to Kyoto.

In Himeji City, Hyogo Prefecture, admission fees for Himeji Castle were revised to a dual pricing system from March 1st. For adults aged 18 and over visiting from outside the city, the admission fee rose from 1,000 yen to 2,500 yen, while Himeji residents continue to pay 1,000 yen.

Meanwhile, children under 18 are now admitted free of charge regardless of residence, compared with the previous 300 yen fee, reflecting the city’s emphasis on education.

The additional revenue in Himeji will be used for personnel costs and maintenance of the castle. Often described as Japan’s finest castle, Himeji Castle comprises eight National Treasure buildings and 74 Important Cultural Properties, requiring continuous repair work. Renovations are currently underway on the earthen walls surrounding the castle grounds.

As tourist destinations grapple with overtourism, the question remains whether higher taxes and fees will succeed in protecting both residents’ quality of life and visitors’ satisfaction.

Source: YOMIURI