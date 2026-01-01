Imperial Hotel Kyoto to Open in Central Gion

KYOTO, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - The Imperial Hotel Kyoto is set to open on March 5th in the heart of Gion, one of Kyoto’s most renowned districts, with the interior unveiled to the media on March 2nd ahead of its debut.

The newly completed Imperial Hotel Kyoto stands in central Gion, incorporating parts of the exterior walls and decorative features of Yasaka Kaikan, a nationally registered tangible cultural property long regarded as a local landmark.

A reporter at the scene noted, "The glass from Yasaka Kaikan has been preserved in the entrance ceiling, allowing visitors to feel the atmosphere of the original building."

Yasaka Kaikan, widely familiar to residents and visitors alike, has been carefully integrated into the hotel’s design, with portions of its façade and ornamentation reused to maintain a connection to the area’s architectural heritage.

The hotel offers 55 guest rooms, including the Heritage Junior Suite, which provides close views of the Gion Kobu Kaburenjo theater located on the same grounds.

Guests can also enjoy sweeping views over the Gion district from the hotel’s bar, where cocktails featuring matcha and other Kyoto-inspired ingredients are served, highlighting the city’s distinctive character in both design and hospitality.

Imperial Hotel Kyoto is scheduled to officially open on March 5th.

Source: KTV NEWS