Todaiji Ritual Signals Arrival Of Spring

NARA, Mar 01 (News On Japan) - The main rites of the Buddhist practice known as "Shunie," widely referred to as "Omizutori," began on March 1st at Nigatsudo Hall of Todaiji in Nara, marking the arrival of spring in the ancient capital.

The ritual has been performed every year since 752, when the Great Buddha was consecrated, and has become a seasonal tradition that heralds the changing of the seasons in Nara.

Because it has continued without interruption through epidemics and wars, the practice is known as the "futai no gyobo," meaning an unbroken discipline, and this year marks its 1,275th observance.

Source: Kyodo

