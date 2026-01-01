Himeji Castle Hikes Admission Fee for Non-Residents

HYOGO, Mar 02 (News On Japan) - The admission fee for the World Heritage-listed Himeji Castle in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, was revised on March 1st for the first time in 11 years, introducing a dual pricing system that significantly raises costs for visitors from outside the city.

Under the new pricing structure, adults aged 18 and over visiting from outside Himeji will now pay 2,500 yen, a 2.5-fold increase from the previous 1,000 yen. Meanwhile, admission fees for Himeji residents remain unchanged, and all visitors under the age of 18 can enter free of charge regardless of where they live.

Himeji City, which manages the castle, expects the revision to generate an additional 1 billion yen in annual revenue. The funds will be used for maintenance and preservation efforts, including seismic reinforcement work on the castle’s stone walls.

Visitors offered mixed reactions to the price hike. One said, "It’s not that I can’t afford it, especially since it’s a special occasion." Another commented, "Honestly, it does feel a bit expensive, but considering the cost of maintaining facilities like this, perhaps it can’t be helped."

Attention is now turning to whether the higher admission fee will affect visitor numbers at one of Japan’s most iconic historic landmarks.

Source: KTV NEWS