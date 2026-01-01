News On Japan
Travel

Tokyo Metro Begins Touchless Ticket Gate Trial

TOKYO, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Metro and Toshiba have launched Japan’s first demonstration test allowing passengers to pass through ticket gates without touching them by using their smartphones’ Bluetooth function.

The system works by attaching an antenna to existing ticket gates, enabling Bluetooth communication with smartphones to authenticate passengers as they pass through. The trial involves 60 Tokyo Metro employees, who will evaluate factors such as the range within which authentication is possible and overall user experience.

While biometric authentication systems such as facial recognition have already been put into practical use for touchless ticket gates, this marks the first demonstration test in Japan using Bluetooth technology.

Shoko Nishikawa, chief of the Transport Systems Section at Tokyo Metro’s Railway Headquarters, said, "Facial information, once leaked, is difficult to recover. With Bluetooth communication, the system can be used with only general information registration. We believe people will be able to use it without psychological resistance."

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Kyoto Raises Lodging Tax as Peak Travel Season Begins

Kyoto City significantly raised its lodging tax from March 1st, increasing the maximum charge per person per night from 1,000 yen to as much as 10,000 yen, in a move aimed at tackling overtourism and funding the preservation of cultural assets, even as questions remain about its impact on visitors and the local economy.

Foreign Visitors and Ex-Rescuer Pull 80-Year-Old Woman From Hakuba Crashed Car

A former emergency responder and foreign tourists worked together to rescue a woman in her 80s who was trapped inside an overturned light vehicle in Hakuba Village, Nagano Prefecture.

Tokyo Metro Begins Touchless Ticket Gate Trial

Tokyo Metro and Toshiba have launched Japan’s first demonstration test allowing passengers to pass through ticket gates without touching them by using their smartphones’ Bluetooth function.

Himeji Castle Hikes Admission Fee for Non-Residents

The admission fee for the World Heritage-listed Himeji Castle in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, was revised on March 1st for the first time in 11 years, introducing a dual pricing system that significantly raises costs for visitors from outside the city.

Australian Girl, 8, Dies After Snowmobile Overturns in Hakuba

An eight-year-old Australian girl died after a snowmobile overturned in Hakuba Village, Nagano Prefecture, at around 11 a.m. on February 28th, with authorities investigating the cause of the accident.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Imperial Hotel Kyoto to Open in Central Gion

The Imperial Hotel Kyoto is set to open on March 5th in the heart of Gion, one of Kyoto’s most renowned districts, with the interior unveiled to the media on March 2nd ahead of its debut.

Himeji Castle Hikes Admission Fee for Non-Residents

The admission fee for the World Heritage-listed Himeji Castle in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, was revised on March 1st for the first time in 11 years, introducing a dual pricing system that significantly raises costs for visitors from outside the city.

Tourists in Japan Flock to Capsule Toys and Food Replicas

As the number of foreign visitors to Japan continues to rise, two uniquely Japanese cultural phenomena — food replicas and capsule toys, known as gacha — are drawing growing attention as unexpected tourist attractions and potential new souvenir staples.

Traveling in Japan: Essential Applications for International Travelers

Japan is known for keeping tradition amidst modernization. While travelers visit temples that date back centuries, they will also see modern day neon skyscrapers.

Todaiji Ritual Signals Arrival Of Spring

The main rites of the Buddhist practice known as "Shunie," widely referred to as "Omizutori," began on March 1st at Nigatsudo Hall of Todaiji in Nara, marking the arrival of spring in the ancient capital.

Discover Japan's Hidden Garden Gem: Yōkōkan Teien Japanese Garden Tour

Yōkōkan Teien is a traditional Edo-period stroll garden (kaiyū-shiki teien) located in Fukui City, Fukui Prefecture. (Japanese Garden Collection)

Foreign Overnight Stays in Japan Hit Record 177.87 Million

The number of foreign visitors staying at accommodation facilities across Japan reached a record 177.87 million guest nights last year, marking the highest level ever recorded and highlighting a continued shift toward regional destinations.

Trying Japan's Rarest Airport Transfer | Hovercraft

I finally tried the newly revived hovercraft (HOVERDRIVE) in Oita, Japan. It was absolutely worth a ride. I'm not saying it was comfortable, though! (Solo Travel Japan)