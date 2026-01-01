Tokyo Metro Begins Touchless Ticket Gate Trial

TOKYO, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Metro and Toshiba have launched Japan’s first demonstration test allowing passengers to pass through ticket gates without touching them by using their smartphones’ Bluetooth function.

The system works by attaching an antenna to existing ticket gates, enabling Bluetooth communication with smartphones to authenticate passengers as they pass through. The trial involves 60 Tokyo Metro employees, who will evaluate factors such as the range within which authentication is possible and overall user experience.

While biometric authentication systems such as facial recognition have already been put into practical use for touchless ticket gates, this marks the first demonstration test in Japan using Bluetooth technology.

Shoko Nishikawa, chief of the Transport Systems Section at Tokyo Metro’s Railway Headquarters, said, "Facial information, once leaked, is difficult to recover. With Bluetooth communication, the system can be used with only general information registration. We believe people will be able to use it without psychological resistance."

Source: テレ東BIZ