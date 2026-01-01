Australian Girl, 8, Dies After Snowmobile Overturns in Hakuba

Nagano, Mar 01 (News On Japan) - An eight-year-old Australian girl died after a snowmobile overturned in Hakuba Village, Nagano Prefecture, at around 11 a.m. on February 28th, with authorities investigating the cause of the accident.

Emergency services received a report from a related party in Hakuba that a snowmobile had overturned and that a young girl had struck her head and was bleeding.

According to police, the girl, an Australian national and an elementary school student, was transported to a hospital where her death was confirmed.

She had traveled to Japan with her family and was taking part in a snowmobile experience tour at the time of the accident.

Police said the girl was riding on a snowmobile driven by her mother when it overturned, and are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Source: TBS