Fuji-Q Highland Supervisor Sent to Prosecutors

YAMANASHI, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - A site supervisor at Fuji-Q Highland in Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Prefecture, was referred to prosecutors on March 2nd over a fatal accident in February 2025 in which an employee died during maintenance work.

The man in his 40s, who was serving as the on-site supervisor at the amusement park in Fujiyoshida, allegedly moved a roller coaster car without conducting proper safety checks during inspection work on the attraction "Eejanaika" in February 2025. The car is suspected of crushing a male employee between the vehicle and the rail, resulting in his death.

Investigators believe the supervisor failed to visually confirm whether anyone was in the area before operating the car. According to police, he admitted to the allegations, stating, "I moved the coaster without checking if anyone was there. I neglected to ensure safety."

Fuji-Q Highland said in a statement, "We deeply regret the incident and will prioritize the safety and peace of mind of both our customers and employees in the operation of our facilities."

Source: FNN