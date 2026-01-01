Female Teacher Arrested Over Deadly Assault on Elderly Man

OSAKA, Mar 02 (News On Japan) - A 48-year-old woman who works as a lecturer at an Osaka prefectural high school was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a man in Osaka, with the man later confirmed dead at the hospital where he was taken.

Police said the suspect, Kisako Suzurikawa, is accused of punching the man in the face and causing injuries including bruising in a room at an apartment complex in Osaka’s Yodogawa Ward around the middle of March.

According to investigators, the victim, believed to be a man in his 70s who lived in the room, suffered injuries including broken ribs, and his death was confirmed after he was transported to hospital.

Suzurikawa is believed to have known the man, and told police, "It is true that I punched his face, but the bruise to his right eye is not an injury that was caused by my blows," disputing part of the allegations.

Police are working to confirm the man’s identity and are investigating the circumstances that led to his death.

Source: KTV NEWS