Avalanche Strikes Nagano-Niigata Ski Resort, Four Injured

Nagano, Mar 01 (News On Japan) - An avalanche struck an advanced-level course at Madarao Kogen Ski Resort, which spans Niigata and Nagano prefectures, on February 28th, leaving four people injured, including two family members.

The avalanche occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on February 28th on a slope that crosses between Myoko City in Niigata Prefecture and Iiyama City in Nagano Prefecture.

According to authorities, the avalanche measured approximately 600 meters in length and swept up five people. Four individuals, including a parent and child, suffered injuries such as broken bones. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Officials believe the incident was a "full-depth avalanche," in which an entire layer of snow collapses at once, likely triggered by rising temperatures and rainfall.

Cracks were also observed near the slope gouged out by the avalanche, raising concerns about unstable snow conditions in the surrounding area.

Police and fire officials conducted a search on March 1st to determine whether anyone else had been caught in the slide, but police later announced that the likelihood of additional victims was low.

The ski resort said that no abnormalities had been detected during safety inspections conducted before opening on February 28th.

