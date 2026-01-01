Osako Finishes 12th as Top Japanese Runner at Tokyo Marathon

TOKYO, Mar 02 (News On Japan) - The Tokyo Marathon was held on March 1st along a course running from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building to Tokyo Station, with Suguru Osako, who holds the Japanese national record and competes for Li-Ning, finishing 12th in 2 hours, 5 minutes and 59 seconds to post the best result among Japanese runners in the men’s race.

Kengo Suzuki of the Yokohama City Athletics Association, a former Japanese record holder, followed in 13th place, 10 seconds behind Osako, and secured a berth in the Grand Championship (MGC) scheduled for October 2027, which will serve as the selection race for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Osako has already qualified for the event.

Tadese Takele of Ethiopia captured his second consecutive title with a winning time of 2 hours, 3 minutes and 37 seconds.

Source: Kyodo