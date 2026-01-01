News On Japan
Gold Medal Pair Vow Not to Give Up After Olympic Success

TOKYO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - Olympic gold medalists Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, the pair known as “RikuRyu,” spoke at a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward on February 25th, reflecting on their victory in pair skating at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics and the determination that carried them through the competition.

Miura and Kihara, representing Kinoshita Group, said the Games had been a challenging experience, particularly after a major mistake in the short program that left them struggling to regain their composure. They explained that it was difficult to reset their mindset, but by refusing to give up and delivering a performance true to their style in the free program, they were able to secure the gold medal.

The pair said the competition taught them the importance of perseverance regardless of circumstances, adding that the lesson of not giving up would remain essential even after they eventually retire from skating. They expressed a renewed determination to continue working hard without forgetting the obstacles they have faced.

Source: Kyodo

