Thousands Dive Into Ariake Mudflats for Gatalympics

SAGA, Jun 02, 2026 (News On Japan) - The annual Gatalympics festival was held on the mudflats of the Ariake Sea in Kashima City, Saga Prefecture, drawing about 1,400 participants from 13 countries and regions who battled through a series of unique mud-based events while becoming thoroughly covered in mud.

Now in its 42nd year, the event takes advantage of the Ariake Sea's vast tidal flats, created by Japan's largest tidal range, and has become one of Saga's most distinctive attractions.

Among the festival's signature events was the "Gatazan," in which competitors cling to a rope and launch themselves into the mud, as well as the "Human Mutsugoro," a race using boards modeled after those used in traditional mudskipper fishing. Participants of all ages plunged into the thick mud, delighting spectators despite the physical challenge.

"It was much tougher than I expected," one participant said. "But the feeling of diving into the mud was incredible."

To help introduce the event to younger generations, local high school students joined the organizing committee for the first time this year. Many students also participated as volunteer staff, helping to manage and promote the festival.

"Since this event has continued for 42 years, we want to create a new version of the festival that can continue for another 10 or 20 years," an organizer said.

FBS rookie reporter Noguchi, who is originally from Shimane Prefecture, also took on one of the festival's most popular contests — a mud sumo competition in which touching the mud means defeat. However, moments after the match began, Noguchi found himself submerged in the mud.

Unable to stand up without assistance, he eventually made it back to solid ground.

"My body felt two or three times heavier," Noguchi said. "I thought I could hold on a little longer, so it's frustrating."

As temperatures climbed above 30 degrees Celsius under intense sunshine, the enthusiasm of the approximately 35,000 spectators reached its peak.

The festival's final highlight was a freestyle race in which competitors attempted to cover a 25-meter course across the mudflats as quickly as possible. Hoping to redeem himself, Noguchi entered the race but was ultimately forced to retire before reaching the finish line.

"It didn't go the way I wanted at all," he said afterward. "I'm disappointed."

Whether they won, lost, or retired from competition, participants left the Gatalympics with smiles on their faces. For many, the day provided unforgettable memories covered in mud and filled with laughter.

Source: FBS福岡放送ニュース