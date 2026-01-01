Amateur Sumo Draws Thousands to New York Streets

NEW YORK, May 19 (News On Japan) - An amateur sumo tournament was held on the streets of New York, highlighting how Japan’s national sport is gaining new popularity in the United States while evolving in distinctly American ways.

"Hakkeyoi!"

The familiar cry heard in Japanese sumo arenas echoed through a New York street over the weekend as wrestlers competed in the "Empire Cup," an American counterpart to Japan’s amateur sumo Emperor’s Cup.

Participants gathered from sumo clubs across the United States and Canada for the tournament, which was held for the second consecutive year. The sport’s popularity has been steadily growing, with an estimated 400 registered competitors now participating across the United States.

"This is the battle for the gold medal. Who are you cheering for?"

Unlike professional sumo in Japan, the American version features microphone performances and allows tattoos. Male competitors are divided into weight classes, while separate divisions are also held for women and children.

Even as the sport adapts to American culture, many aspects of Japanese etiquette remain central. Wrestlers bow after matches and continue to emphasize the discipline and respect associated with traditional sumo culture.

Among the competitors was 26-year-old Dyson, who entered the heavyweight division for the first time. He first discovered sumo eight years ago after a friend showed him videos of professional Japanese sumo wrestling.

"I became completely fascinated and thought, 'What is this?'" Dyson said. "It had power, speed, and control. I also felt the wrestlers had body types similar to mine."

Last year, he began participating in training sessions at the New York Sumo Club.

"Sumo wrestlers are incredible athletes," Dyson said. "Watching them made me feel I could discover my own potential too."

On the day of the tournament, Dyson pushed his first opponent to the edge of the ring before finishing with a powerful throw to secure his first victory. Restraining his excitement, he avoided a celebratory fist pump, instead shaking hands and bowing respectfully before leaving the ring.

He won his second bout as well, but suffered his first defeat in the third match after losing balance while aggressively grappling with his opponent and being pushed out of the ring.

"I got a little too carried away," Dyson admitted. "That’s something I need to improve going forward."

With free admission offered, around 4,000 spectators gathered for the event, many watching sumo in person for the first time.

"I like how the match ends the moment someone touches the mat," said a 29-year-old spectator. "It’s easy to understand and enjoyable to watch."

Another first-time spectator, 23, said: "I don’t understand the meaning of the Japanese words, but you can tell the wrestlers value manners and respect, especially when they leave the ring."

While preserving the etiquette and traditions of Japanese culture, American-style "SUMO" is continuing to evolve in its own way, attracting growing numbers of new fans.

Source: TBS