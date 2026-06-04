Japan Soccer Team Starts Training in Sweltering Monterrey Heat

MEXICO, Jun 04, 2026 - The Japan national football team has begun its pre-World Cup training camp in Monterrey, Mexico, as players prepare for the tournament under challenging conditions, including temperatures exceeding 33 degrees Celsius.

"The Japan players have now appeared on the training field and are about to begin their preparations," a reporter said from the team's training base.

With temperatures soaring above 33°C, the squad took to the field for its first sessions in Monterrey, where coaches are seeking to help players acclimatize to the heat before the World Cup begins.

Captain Wataru Endo did not appear at training after reportedly experiencing discomfort in his leg during Japan's match against Iceland. Team officials said he remained at the hotel to continue his preparations separately.

The team had originally planned to train in the evening but moved the session to the morning after considering weather conditions. The training venue was also changed at short notice because the condition of the grass at the originally scheduled location was deemed unsuitable.

Daichi Kamada, who recently competed in the UEFA Europa Conference League final, joined the squad at the camp and participated in training.

"Once you start moving, you immediately begin sweating. It's a completely different environment from where we usually play, so we need to adapt properly," Kamada said.

The camp also marked a special day for the team's youngest player, Keisuke Goto, who celebrated his 21st birthday. Goto broke into a smile after receiving a birthday cake from members of the media covering the team.

"I want to perform well at the World Cup and use that momentum to prepare for next season, scoring more goals and delivering better performances than I did last year," Goto said.

The players will spend five days training in Monterrey to acclimatize to the heat before traveling to their World Cup base camp in Tennessee, United States.

Japan have been drawn into Group F alongside the Netherlands, Tunisia and Sweden, a group that presents a mix of European pedigree, African resilience and Scandinavian organization. Coach Hajime Moriyasu's side will be seeking to reach the knockout stage for a fifth time and finally break through the Round of 16 barrier that has halted previous World Cup campaigns.

The Netherlands are widely regarded as Japan's toughest opponent in the group. Three-time World Cup runners-up, the Dutch possess one of Europe's deepest talent pools and are expected to compete for a place in the latter stages of the tournament. Japan and the Netherlands last met in a friendly in 2013, which ended in a 2-2 draw, while the Dutch won their World Cup meeting 1-0 in South Africa in 2010.

Tunisia will provide a very different challenge. The North Africans have qualified for seven World Cups and are known for their disciplined defensive structure and physical style. Japan have generally enjoyed success against Tunisia, including a 2-0 victory during the 2002 World Cup.

Sweden may be the group's dark horse. The Scandinavians have a strong World Cup history, including a runner-up finish in 1958, and remain difficult opponents due to their physical presence, aerial strength and tactical discipline.

Japan's group-stage schedule is as follows:

June 14th: Japan vs Netherlands, Dallas Stadium in Texas, United States. This opening match could prove decisive, as a positive result against the group favorite would significantly improve Japan's chances of advancing.

June 21st: Japan vs Tunisia, Estadio Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. Japan are currently conducting their heat-acclimatization camp in Monterrey ahead of this fixture, with temperatures regularly exceeding 33 degrees Celsius.

June 25th: Japan vs Sweden, Dallas Stadium in Texas. Depending on earlier results, this match could determine qualification for the knockout stage.

After completing their five-day camp in Monterrey, the Japanese squad will relocate to Nashville, Tennessee, which will serve as the team's World Cup base camp. Japan will train at Nashville SC's facilities before traveling to matches in Dallas and Monterrey.

On paper, the Netherlands enter as favorites to win the group, leaving Japan, Sweden and Tunisia battling for the remaining qualification places. However, Japan arrive at the tournament with growing confidence after recent victories over major European and South American opponents, and Moriyasu has openly stated his ambition of guiding the Samurai Blue deeper into the competition than ever before.

Source: TBS