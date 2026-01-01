News On Japan
Sports

Giants Manager Arrested on Suspicion of Assaulting Daughter

TOKYO, May 26 (News On Japan) - Tokyo police arrested Shinnosuke Abe, manager of the Yomiuri Giants, on suspicion of assaulting his eldest daughter at his home in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward on May 25th before releasing him shortly afterward, investigators said.

According to investigative sources, police received an emergency call from a child consultation center shortly after 7 p.m. on May 25th reporting that “a father became violent” and that “she was hit.” Abe, 47, is suspected of grabbing the collar of his 18-year-old eldest daughter and pushing her to the ground during an altercation at the family home.

Police said alcohol was detected in Abe’s breath following a test conducted after the incident.

At the time, four family members were reportedly inside the residence: Abe, his wife, the couple’s 18-year-old eldest daughter, and their 15-year-old second daughter. Investigators said Abe’s wife and younger daughter witnessed the incident.

During questioning, Abe reportedly admitted to the allegations, telling investigators that he became angry after intervening in a fight between the sisters and his daughter “talked back.”

The Metropolitan Police Department released Abe at 12:10 a.m. on May 26th, determining there was no risk of evidence tampering or flight. Authorities said the investigation will continue on a voluntary basis.

Abe joined the Giants as the club’s top draft pick in 2000 and enjoyed a successful career as a catcher. He became manager of the club’s top team in the 2024 season and led the Giants to their first league championship in four years in his debut season as manager.

The Giants are scheduled to open interleague play at Tokyo Dome on May 26th.

Yomiuri Giants President Tetsu Kunimatsu issued a statement saying: “Violence is unacceptable, and we take this matter extremely seriously. We deeply apologize to all professional baseball officials and fans for causing such a major scandal on the eve of interleague play. We will consider disciplinary measures against manager Shinnosuke Abe, including his future with the team. From tomorrow onward, offensive chief coach Hideki Hashigami will serve as acting manager.”

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Giants Manager Arrested on Suspicion of Assaulting Daughter

Tokyo police arrested Shinnosuke Abe, manager of the Yomiuri Giants, on suspicion of assaulting his eldest daughter at his home in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward on May 25th before releasing him shortly afterward, investigators said.

Japan Soccer Team Begin Training for 2026 World Cup

Japan's national soccer team began a domestic training camp in Chiba on May 25th ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, with 13 players including 39-year-old Yuto Nagatomo of FC Tokyo and Daichi Kamada of Eintracht Frankfurt taking part in the opening session.

26 Sickened from Pepper Spray Attack in Ginza

Police are investigating an injury case after 26 people complained of feeling unwell and 19 were taken to hospital following a suspected pepper spray incident at the luxury shopping complex GINZA SIX in Tokyo’s Ginza district on May 25th.

Horse Runs into Crowd at Soma Nomaoi Festival, Injuring Six

A runaway horse collided with spectators during the traditional Soma Nomaoi festival in Fukushima Prefecture on May 24th, injuring six people, after the rider fell off during the race, causing the animal to bolt into the crowd.

Idemitsu Maru Arrives at Aichi Refinery

The Idemitsu Maru, the first crude oil tanker bound for Japan to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since tensions in the Middle East worsened, arrived at Nagoya Port at around 10:45 a.m., carrying approximately 2 million barrels of crude oil from Saudi Arabia.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sports NEWS

Sumo Champion Reflects on Long-Awaited Return to Victory

Wakatakakage completed a remarkable comeback from major knee surgery and a fall to the lower divisions by winning his second top-division championship at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament on May 24th, ending a 25-tournament wait for another Emperor's Cup.

Amateur Sumo Draws Thousands to New York Streets

An amateur sumo tournament was held on the streets of New York, highlighting how Japan’s national sport is gaining new popularity in the United States while evolving in distinctly American ways.

National Stone Skipping Contest Held on Nagara River

Under blazing sunshine along the clear waters of the Nagara River, competitors faced off in a serious test of stone skipping skill on May 17th in Gifu City, where temperatures climbed to 31.2 degrees Celsius, marking the city’s first midsummer day of the year.

The Most Anticipated Football Matches Around the World in the Coming Month

May in football is the moment when everyone’s nerves are already stretched to the limit, and mistakes become incredibly costly.

Top 5 Most Unexpected Champions of Recent Years

In modern professional sports, where financial resources and squad depth often determine competitive hierarchy, there are still moments when underdogs disrupt the established order.

Mud-Covered Rugby Deepens Community Bonds

An event allowing participants to enjoy rugby while covered in mud took place in pre-planting rice paddies in Fukuchiyama, Kyoto Prefecture, on May 17th.

Japan Names 26-Man Squad for 2026 World Cup

Japan announced its 26-man squad on May 15th for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be held across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with several key selections drawing attention as injuries continue to affect the national team ahead of the tournament.

Athletes Tackle Sapporo Olympic Ski Jump

A 400-meter race in which participants sprinted up a ski jump slope with a maximum incline of 37 degrees and an elevation difference of 130 meters was held on May 16th at the Okurayama Ski Jump Stadium in Sapporo.