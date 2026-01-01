Giants Manager Arrested on Suspicion of Assaulting Daughter

TOKYO, May 26 (News On Japan) - Tokyo police arrested Shinnosuke Abe, manager of the Yomiuri Giants, on suspicion of assaulting his eldest daughter at his home in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward on May 25th before releasing him shortly afterward, investigators said.

According to investigative sources, police received an emergency call from a child consultation center shortly after 7 p.m. on May 25th reporting that “a father became violent” and that “she was hit.” Abe, 47, is suspected of grabbing the collar of his 18-year-old eldest daughter and pushing her to the ground during an altercation at the family home.

Police said alcohol was detected in Abe’s breath following a test conducted after the incident.

At the time, four family members were reportedly inside the residence: Abe, his wife, the couple’s 18-year-old eldest daughter, and their 15-year-old second daughter. Investigators said Abe’s wife and younger daughter witnessed the incident.

During questioning, Abe reportedly admitted to the allegations, telling investigators that he became angry after intervening in a fight between the sisters and his daughter “talked back.”

The Metropolitan Police Department released Abe at 12:10 a.m. on May 26th, determining there was no risk of evidence tampering or flight. Authorities said the investigation will continue on a voluntary basis.

Abe joined the Giants as the club’s top draft pick in 2000 and enjoyed a successful career as a catcher. He became manager of the club’s top team in the 2024 season and led the Giants to their first league championship in four years in his debut season as manager.

The Giants are scheduled to open interleague play at Tokyo Dome on May 26th.

Yomiuri Giants President Tetsu Kunimatsu issued a statement saying: “Violence is unacceptable, and we take this matter extremely seriously. We deeply apologize to all professional baseball officials and fans for causing such a major scandal on the eve of interleague play. We will consider disciplinary measures against manager Shinnosuke Abe, including his future with the team. From tomorrow onward, offensive chief coach Hideki Hashigami will serve as acting manager.”

Source: TBS