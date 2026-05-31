Beach Volleyball Sisters Chase Asian Games Dream

AICHI, May 31, 2026 (News On Japan) - A pair of sisters from Aichi Prefecture are closing in on a dream they have pursued for nearly a decade, with Ren Matsumoto and Non Matsumoto aiming to secure a place at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games after rising to the top of Japan's beach volleyball rankings through years of family sacrifice and determination.

Known as the "Rennon Pair," the sisters from Inuyama City have become one of Japan's most successful beach volleyball teams, currently holding the nation's top two individual rankings and earning selection to the national team last year.

The sisters, aged 28 and 26, originally played indoor volleyball together throughout their school years before switching to beach volleyball after Non graduated from high school.

"We wanted to find something we could win at together," Non said.

Despite competing in a sport closely associated with the sea, much of their success has been built far from the coast. Their primary training base is a private beach volleyball court hidden in a wooded area of Inuyama.

The court was built entirely by their father, Kenichi Matsumoto, who purchased a neglected plot of land and spent about two years transforming it into a full-sized sand court after learning there were few suitable training facilities nearby.

"They talked about wanting to reach the top and even compete in the Olympics," Kenichi said. "I wanted to support them in pursuing the life they wanted."

Although he had no volleyball experience, Kenichi took on the role of coach, studying the sport alongside his daughters and helping guide their development. Their mother, Naoe, who has experience playing volleyball, also became actively involved in supporting their training.

The family's commitment extended beyond the court. To continue competing, the sisters previously left regular employment and worked part-time jobs while relying heavily on prize money to cover travel and tournament expenses.

"We managed our expedition costs with the prize money we earned, but it was always very tight," Non said.

Their situation improved significantly this year when both sisters joined JR Tokai Takashimaya in April through a special athlete employment program. Under the arrangement, training time is treated as work hours, allowing the pair to focus fully on competition while maintaining stable employment.

Ren said the opportunity had eased financial pressures and enabled the sisters to dedicate more time to their sporting careers.

The sisters still occasionally report to work at the department store when schedules permit, balancing their responsibilities as athletes and employees.

Their focus now is firmly on securing a place at the Asian Games, which will be held in their home prefecture this September.

"People who have supported us for years are all cheering for us," Non said. "I want to win a medal."

Ren said competing at a major international event in Aichi would represent the realization of a long-held goal.

"We've worked hard in our hometown since we started beach volleyball," she said. "This is the tournament where that dream can come true, so we absolutely want to be there."

The decisive qualifying tournament began on May 24th, with the top two teams earning places on Japan's Asian Games roster. Entering as the tournament's top seed, the Rennon Pair overcame a slow start in their opening match before pulling away for a convincing victory.

The win moved the sisters one step closer to qualification and kept alive a dream that began years ago on a homemade court built by a father determined to help his daughters reach the highest level of the sport.

Beach volleyball at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will be held at Hekinan Ryokuchi Beach Court in Hekinan City, with Japan's final representatives scheduled to be confirmed on May 31st.